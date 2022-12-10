Ronnie Turner, Son of Tina Turner, Dies at 62

Ronnie Turner, the son of Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died, his mother and wife have confirmed. He was 62.

The Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter that they responded to a 911 call and that an individual outside a residence in Encino was pronounced dead. The L.A. County coroner’s office told THR that the deceased was a male in his 60s but that his identity was pending.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” his mother wrote on Instagram. “In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Ronnie’s wife, French actress-singer Afida Turner, called her husband a “true angel” and “my best friend” on Instagram.

“I did the best to the end this time I was no (sic) able to save you,” she wrote. “Rest in paradise. So unfair.” They married in 2007.

Tina’s firstborn, Craig Turner, a son with musician Raymond Hill, died in July 2018 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 59. He was adopted by Ike after he and Tina wed in 1962.

Born on Oct. 27, 1960, Ronnie Turner was a cancer survivor who appeared as a member of The Revue in the What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993), which starred Angela Bassett as Tina and Laurence Fishburne as Ike.

Ike and Tina, members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, split up in 1975, and he died in 2007. She is now married to German music producer Erwin Bach.

Tina, 83, has two adopted sons, Michael and Ike Jr., who were fathered by Ike.