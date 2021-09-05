Sarah Harding, Girls Aloud Singer, Dies at 39

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding succumbed to breast cancer Sunday morning, her mother announced on social media. She was 39.

The model, actress and singer in the award-winning British-Irish pop girl group announced in August 2020 from the hospital that she had been diagnosed with the disease, which had spread to other parts of her body.

On Sunday, her mother, Marie, posted the devastating message on Instagram that her child had died.

“It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” the message began. “Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day.”

Continued the message, “She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease — she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Harding got her big break in 2002 as a contestant on Popstars: The Rivals, a British talent show with the goal of building both a new girl band and boy band. She made it to the final and ultimately into the group which became Girls Aloud, producing several UK hits.

Along with several acting roles, Harding won Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.