Sean “Diddy” Combs Makes Subtle Joke About Oscars Slap at Billboard Music Awards

During Sunday night’s 2022 Billboard Music Awards, host and executive producer Sean “Diddy” Combs didn’t take long to allude to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

After taking the stage at the start of the show, Combs made a subtle reference to the Oscars moment when teasing the party atmosphere set for the rest of the night.

“In the spirit of being free, if you’re feeling a little bit froggy tonight… and you decide to jump on this stage here tonight, I do suggest you have your affairs in order. And I say that with love, I say that with the ultimate and utmost love because love wins y’all,” he quipped.

Combs was in attendance at the Oscars and briefly addressed the shocking moment after taking the stage to present moments after it happened.

“I did not know that this year was gonna be the most exciting Oscars ever. OK, Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family at the Gold Party. But right now we’re moving on with love — everybody, make some noise,” Combs said at the time.

After Rock made a reference to Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, her bald hairstyle and the film G.I. Jane — Pinkett Smith has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia — Smith took the stage and slapped Rock.

Smith, who won the Oscar for best actor for King Richard, later announced he was resigning from the Academy amid a pending investigation of his actions during the ceremony. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences eventually ruled that Smith has been banned from returning to the Oscars or attending any other Academy events for the next 10 years.

The Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Combs, aired live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on NBC and Peacock.

