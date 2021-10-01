Seth Rudetsky Revives Virtual Concert Series With Lineup of Broadway Stars

Broadway is back, and so is Seth Rudetsky’s virtual The Seth Concert Series.

The indefatigable SiriusXM On Broadway host, pianist, writer, performer and creator is reviving the series with a lineup boasting notable Broadway stars: Shayna Steele (Oct. 3), Justin Guarini (Oct. 10), Jessie Mueller (Oct. 17), Erika Henningsen (Oct. 24), and Shoshana Bean (Oct. 31). The shows find Rudetsky paired with a singer as they perform an intimate concert filled with musical classics, interview interludes and song requests from viewers.

Rudetsky launched the series amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to entertain virtual audiences with the unique format, doing so in tandem with the popular reunion show Stars in the House, which raised much-needed aid for The Actors Fund.

In a statement, Rudetsky said he’s excited to bring the virtual concerts back — with a twist. This fall, Rudetsky and his guest will be performing together inside the former’s Upper West Side studio located in a new apartment that he shares with husband and Stars in the House co-pilot James Wesley. Previously, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Rudetsky performed from home while his guests joined from an alternate location.

“I’m also thrilled that we’ll be able to read comments during the concert from viewers and take their song requests in real-time,” he added. “Yes, Jessie Mueller will be singing from Waitress and Beautiful, but why don’t you request a song from, I don’t know, Guys and Dolls or Once Upon A Mattress. That’s what’ll makes these concerts so different from any other concerts you’ve seen with these stars.”

Tickets are currently $25 and are available here.