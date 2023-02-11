Shaquille O’Neal aka DJ Diesel on Performing Live: “It’s Like Being in a Basketball Game and Having People Cheer You On”

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal moonlights as DJ Diesel, and he compares the rush of performing live onstage to playing on the basketball court.

“It’s like being in a basketball game and having people come and cheer you on and support you,” the 50-year-old Inside the NBA analyst told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of his performance at his annual pre-Super Bowl extravaganza, Shaq’s Fun House, which took place Saturday night.

“I just want everybody to have a good time,” he added.

But while the icon has released four rap albums in the past — including the 1993 platinum success Shaq Diesel — he’s not looking to drop more projects.

“No,” he simply said when asked if he would release an album based on his DJing.

More than 5,000 people attended Saturday’s over-the-top and wild music and circus-styled festival at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, which featured circus games, a Ferris wheel, basketball hoop games and more. DJ Diesel Shaq — the self-described CFO (Chief Fun Officer) — performed a set, while DJ-producer Diplo and rap icon Snoop Dogg also hit the stage.

“Snoop Dogg’s a personal friend, so I just wanted him [to perform] and everybody have a good time,” Shaq said.

Famous attendees included Michael Phelps, Tiffany Haddish, Allen Iverson, Micah Parsons, Cam Akers, Robert Griffin III, Chandler Parsons, Ian Bohen, James Robinson, Jordan Poyer, Lavonte David, Adam “Pacman” Jones, LeSean McCoy, Chris Johnson, Eddie George and Elijah Moore.

“We’re just having fun, so hopefully people can come out to celebrate,” Shaq said.