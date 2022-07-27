Shawn Mendes Cancels Remaining ‘Wonder’ Tour Dates to Focus on Mental Health

Shawn Mendes is canceling the rest of his Wonder world tour dates, the singer announced on Wednesday.

In a statement posted to his Instagram, Mendes shared that he would “unfortunately” have to cancel all the North American, U.K. and European dates of the tour, which was set to kick off in June.

“After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” the artist said.

The singer noted that despite starting “this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic,” he was not “at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.” The statement mirrors a similar one he made back in July when the “In My Blood” singer announced he was postponing the first three weeks of the tour.

The statement also suggests that Mendes is “hopeful” he will be able to pick up tour dates after this mental health pause, but that ultimately right now he’s focused on putting “my health first as my priority.”

“This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future,” Mendes added. “I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.”

Mendes, who has been touring since he was 15, released Wonder — his latest and fourth studio album — in December 2020. The world tour was expected to kick off last month and run through October ahead of its European leg, which was slated to launch in May 2023.

The singer-songwriter has been open about his mental health in the past. Most recently that was in the form of a letter to fans posted to his social media in April, in which he states that during his low points, “I either put on a show or hide” and that amid his own success, he still struggles to not feel like he’s “failing.”

“The truth is that I’m overwhelmed and overstimulated,” he concluded. “The truth is also that I’m okay. I’m just tryna tell and be the truth.”