Shawn Mendes Postpones Tour to Focus on Mental Health

Shawn Mendes has announced that he is postponing his Wonder world tour amid mental health concerns.

In a statement shared on his Instagram Friday, the singer explained that despite feeling ready to tour again after taking a few years off amid the pandemic, the decision was “premature” and he’s “hit a breaking point.”

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” the singer wrote in a statement. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

He continued, “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys.”

Mendes’ fourth studio album, Wonder, was released in December 2020 with the world tour kicking off in June and running through October before the European leg in May 2023. Mendes’ announcement comes amid the singer sharing that Disney Plus was the tour’s sponsor and a new social impact initiative would be attached to the tour.

The singer has been open about mental health, writing the 2018 single “In My Blood” which tackled feelings of anxiety. In April, Mendes penned a letter to fans in which he opened up about dealing with insecurities, writing at the time, “The truth, in current form is a 23 year old who constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning. Maybe that’s just what it is to be in your 20’s idk, or maybe that’s just me… The truth is even with so much success I still find it hard to feel like I’m not failing.” He had concluded his message by assuring his fans that he was “OK” and hoped his words would “resonate with some people.”