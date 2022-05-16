Silk Sonic Makes Billboard Music Awards Debut With “Love Train” Performance

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic perform onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena

R&B duo Silk Sonic, featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, made their Billboard Music Awards debut with a vibrant performance of “Love’s Train” during the 2022 ceremony on Sunday night.

Suited up on the glitzy, lit-up stage, the duo performed choreography alongside their background singers to the track from their debut studio album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.

Silk Sonic, a first-time BBMA finalist, is up for four awards including top duo/group, R&B artist, album and song. Prior to the ceremony, the duo won for top R&B song for their hit single “Leave the Door Open.”

The performance follows the duo’s big night at the Grammys. During the April ceremony, the group won best R&B song and best R&B performance for “Leave the Door Open.”

They currently have a residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live that runs through the end of May.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, is airing live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on NBC and Peacock.

