Grammys: Silk Sonic Kicks Off Night With Las Vegas-Themed Performance of “777”

Silk Sonic got things off to a hot start during their opening performance at the 2022 Grammys.

The R&B duo, featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, brought the crowd to its feet with “777,” a track off its debut studio album An Evening with Silk Sonic. The pair’s glitzy performance called to mind classic Las Vegas characteristics, between the song mentioning the number seven, an important numeral for gamblers, in addition to the musicians’ shimmering outfits that featured playing card-inspired hearts, spades, diamonds and clubs.

“We gonna tell you one time and one time only, Vegas: Get up,” Mars instructed at one point during the number. “Las Vegas, we hot … Silk Sonic, we hot.”

Host Trevor Noah was clearly impressed by the smoldering performance. Taking the stage for his monologue after the tune, Noah told the crowd, “Man, that was amazing. Even if you don’t have a girlfriend, they just stole her from you.”

This has already been a big night for Silk Sonic, as the group won best R&B song for “Leave the Door Open.” They also won best R&B performance prior to the telecast with “Leave the Door Open,” tying with Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

Silk Sonic clearly has an affinity for Vegas, as the group is currently in the midst of a residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live that runs through the end of May.

Hosted by Noah, the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony was held Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and aired live on CBS and Paramount+.