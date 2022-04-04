Grammys: Silk Sonic Wins for Song of the Year As Co-Writer Dedicates Award to Late Mother

Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile II, and Anderson .Paak accept the Song Of The Year award for ‘Leave The Door Open’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Silk Sonic have won the award for song of year at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Oscar and Grammy winner Questlove presented the honor.

In their acceptance speech, band member Bruno Mars thanked the collaborators on the album, while co-writer Dernst Emile dedicated the award to his recently deceased mother.

Silk Sonic opened the awards show with a live performance of their track “777.” “Leave the Door Open” has also already won best R&B performance, tying with Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings,” and is additionally nominated for record of the year.

Song of the year is a songwriters’ award, bestowed by the Recording Academy upon the scribes of their pick for the year’s best-penned song. Last year’s winner was H.E.R. for “I Can’t Breathe” — she was nominated for the same award this year.



The other nominated songs tonight were Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” (writers Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran), Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile’s “A Beautiful Noise”, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” (Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo), H.E.R.’s “Fight For You” (Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas), Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell), Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” (Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe and David Sprecher), Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” (Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, and Matthew Sean Leon) and Brandi Carlile’s “Right On Time” (Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth).

The Grammys expanded the number of nominees in this category, as well as the other three general field categories, from eight nominees to 10 contenders this year.