Sinead O’Connor Announces Retirement From Touring and Recording

“This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I’ve gotten older and I’m tired. So it’s time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there’ll be no more touring or promo,” O’Connor wrote on Twitter.
In a series of tweets over the weekend, Sinéad O’Connor stated that she is retiring from her career in touring and recording music.
The Irish singer-songwriter, known for her ethereal take on the Prince-penned “Nothing Compares 2 U” that peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 1990, announced her retirement plans on Friday evening (June 4) on Twitter. Billboard reached out to a representative for O’Connor, who confirmed she is retiring from music.
Replying to a fan who inquired about her upcoming concert dates, O’Connor clarified: “Yes, all shows which were originally set for 2020, rescheduled to 2021 and then to 2022 are going to be pulled. Because this soldier woman has grown old quicker than covid.”
In a follow-up tweet, she added, “It’s not sad news. It’s staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat: #MeTime.”
“It’s been a forty year journey,” said O’Connor, who’s released 10 full-length studio albums over the years. “Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true.”
