Sinead O’Connor Announces Retirement From Touring and Recording

On Saturday, O’Connor returned to Twitter to say she was sorry to anyone on her team who might have been taken aback by her sudden announcement.

“Apologies if any upset caused to booking agents or promoters or managers due to my tweeting about my retirement,” she wrote. “I guess the book made me realise I’m my own boss. I didn’t wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it. Also, I’d had a few whiskeys.”

O’Connor just released a memoir titled Rememberings. The book, which delves into her upbringing, her journey in music and her struggles with illness, was first announced in December, soon after the singer had said she was entering a year-long treatment program for trauma and addiction. At the time, she told fans that she planned to return with both a new album and tour in 2022.