Jamie Lee Curtis, Janelle Monáe and Conor McGregor Among Those Remembering Irish Singer Sinéad O’Connor: “The Voice of an Angel”

Hollywood notables, athletes and Irish political leaders took to social media Wednesday to remember the late singer Sinéad O’Connor.
The Irish singer, who is most known for her Prince-written chart-topping hit “Nothing Compares 2 U,” died at 56, her family confirmed in a statement to the BBC on Wednesday.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” the statement read. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
Following the announcement of her death, Jamie Lee Curtis, Janelle Monáe, Conor McGregor and Melissa Etheridge are among many who shared sweet tributes of O’Connor.
The Oscar-winning actress wrote on Instagram that she has been listening to O’Connor’s hit songs since she learned of her death: “I came home and have been listening to Sinéad’s music. ‘Feels so different.’ ‘Three Babies.’ ‘Black Boys On Mopeds.’ ‘The Last Day Of Our Acquaintance.’ ‘Red Football.’ ‘In This Heart.’ It alternates between heartbreak and wailing and incredible harmonies and rage and passion and love.”
Curtis also shared a throwback photo she took of O’Connor and Marianne Faithfull at an Eminem concert. “I went into my deep photo negative archive to see if that Eminem concert at that festival in Ireland, where I heard her sing earlier in the day, if I had taken a photograph that included her,” she explained in the caption. “I had but never printed it, because Marianne Faithfull’s eyes are closed. And there she is. Staring straight at me. Piercing and at the same time wide-open.”
McGregor, an Irish professional MMA fighter, posted a sweet message on Twitter as well as photos of him and the singer together. “The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel,” he wrote. “Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure.”
Melissa Etheridge took to Twitter, writing, “This is such a tragedy. What a loss. She was haunted all her life. What a talent. I remember my first Grammy show meeting this small shy Irish girl.”
Monáe shared one of O’Connor’s quotes to remember the singer, which read, “Fight the real enemy.”
Outlander executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis, as well as cast and crew members, also wrote touching tributes on social media after O’Connor sang the show’s new theme song arrangement for season seven, which premiered in June.
Series star Caitríona Balfe shared on Instagram, “I hope you are at peace … and with your baby boy. Thank you for sharing your soul with us and soothing us with your incredible voice beautiful Sinéad. RIP.”
The show’s music composer, Bear McCreary, said in a post, “I am gutted by the loss of #SineadOConnor. She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious. She and I laughed a lot. We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete. We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend. #RIP.”
Read more tributes below.
