Irish Singer Sinead O’Connor Dies at 56

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who topped the charts internationally with the Prince-written hit “Nothing Compares 2 U,” has died. She was 56.

Her family confirmed the death in a statement to the BBC on Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” the statement read. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Connor had a complicated and controversial music career, speaking openly about politics, spirituality and her mental health struggles. She famously ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live in 1992 and she objected to the national anthem being played at her concerts, causing some radio stations to ban her music.

She released her debut album, The Lion and the Cobra, in 1987, and followed it with 1990’s I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, which featured “Nothing Compares 2 U.” The song was an international success and helped O’Connor earn four Grammy nominations for the song and album, but she withdrew from the competition.

O’Connor released 10 albums — her last full-length release was 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss.

She converted to Islam in 2018 and she changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat.