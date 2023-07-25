×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Snoop Dogg ‘Doggystyle’ Hollywood Bowl Anniversary Show Canceled “Due to the Ongoing Strike” 

The rapper originally delayed the show from June to October amid the Writers Guild of America work stoppage but has scrapped the event in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg has canceled his Doggystyle 30th anniversary Hollywood Bowl concert “due to the ongoing strike” after initially delaying the event amid the writers strike.

The rapper wrote on Instagram Tuesday that because of an unspecified work stoppage (SAG-AFTRA, the Writers Guild of America and hospitality workers are all on strike) “and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show.”

“We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work,” Snoop added.

Related Stories

Director of the Venice Film Festival Alberto Barbera
Movies

Venice Director Hopes Stars Will Get SAG-AFTRA Approval for Festival Red Carpet

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
TV

'Jeopardy!' Winners Bow Out of Tournament of Champions Due to Writers Strike

Dr. Dre, who is billed as the show’s producer, was initially set to take the stage alongside Snoop for the original June 27 and 28 shows. According to Billboard, the two were going to be joined by the ReCollective Orchestra led by conductor Derrick Hodge, as well as welcome featured special guests.

Then, the show was originally rescheduled and new dates were set for Oct. 20 and 21, but uncertainty over when the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes might be resolved prompted Snoop to cancel the shows altogether.

Last year, Snoop and Dr. Dre were among the performers at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show in Inglewood, where they paid homage to South L.A.’s music history alongside Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

Snoop has previously vocalized his support for striking writers during a panel discussion at the Milken Institute, comparing the strike to that of the music industry streaming business. 

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad