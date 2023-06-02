Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s Hollywood Bowl Show Rescheduled Amid Writers Strike

Snoop Dogg’s upcoming Hollywood Bowl show is being rescheduled amid the writers strike.

The rapper announced the news on his Instagram Friday, explaining that the show, set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut album Doggystyle, will be pushed from June to October.

“Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl. We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work,” the rapper captioned his post.

The Hollywood Reporter has also learned that Snoop and Dr. Dre sent food trucks out to strikers at the Paramount Studios on Friday.

Dr. Dre, who is billed as the show’s producer, was also set to take the stage alongside Snoop for the June 27 and 28 shows. According to Billboard, the two were going to joined by the ReCollective Orchestra led by conductor Derrick Hodge, as well as welcome featured special guests.

New dates for the show are now Oct. 20 and 21.

Last year, Snoop and Dr. Dre were among the performers at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show in Inglewood, where they paid homage to South L.A.’s music history alongside Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

Snoop has previously vocalized his support for striking writers during a panel discussion at the Milken Institute, comparing the strike to that of the music industry streaming business.