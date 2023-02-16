Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards: Oscar Nominees Diane Warren, Son Lux Among Winners

- Share this article on Facebook
Diane Warren and Everything Everywhere All at Once composer Son Lux were among the Oscar nominees who won at the 2023 Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards on Wednesday night.
Warren won best original song for a drama or documentary for “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, which is also nominated for best original song at the 2023 Oscars. Son Lux’s Ryan Lott accepted the award for best score for an independent film for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Son Lux is nominated for the Oscar for best original score and Lott is a nominee for best original song for his work on “This Is a Life,” both from Everything Everywhere All at Once.
In the category of best original score for interactive media, Stephanie Economou won for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, just 10 days after her Grammy win.
Guillermo del Toro and lyricist Roeban Katz won best song for a musical or comedy for “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, written by Katz, del Toro and Alexandre Desplat.
The awards, recognizing score and songs in visual media, were presented in a ceremony at Los Angeles’ Skirball Cultural Center, hosted by Darren Criss.
In addition to the competitive awards, Babylon composer Justin Hurwitz and director Damien Chazelle, both Oscar winners, were recognized with the Spirit of Collaboration Award.
And Michael Abels, who won best original score for a feature film for Nope, received a jury award for Omar, the opera he co-composed with Rhiannon Giddens. A second jury award was presented to Women Warriors: The Voices of Change.
The David Raskin award for emerging talent went to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds composer Nami Melumad.
And White Lotus composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer won best score for a TV production.
A complete list of the winners from the fourth annual Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards follows.
Outstanding Score For A Studio Film
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Carter Burwell – Banshees Of Inisherin
Michael Abels – Nope (WINNER)
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
John Powell – Don’t Worry Darling
Outstanding Score For An Independent Film
Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Sharon Farber – Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power
Son Lux – Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)
Rob Simonsen – The Whale
Mark Smythe – The Reef: Stalked
Outstanding Song For A Musical/Comedy:
Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo Del Toro – “Ciao Papa” From Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Mark Sonnenblick – “Good Afternoon” From Spirited
Danny Elfman – “Light The Match” From Central Park
Billy Eichner, Marc Shaiman – “Love Is Not Love” From Bros
Weird Al Yankovic - “Now You Know” From Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Song For A Drama/Documentary
Diane Warren – “Applause” From Tell It Like A Woman (WINNER)
Taylor Swift – “Carolina” From Where The Crawdads Sing
Lady Gaga, Bloodpop – “Hold My Hand” From Top Gun: Maverick
Tems, Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler – “Lift Me Up” From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – “(You Made It Feel Like) Home” From Bones And All
Outstanding Score For Television
Nicholas Britell – Andor
Siddhartha Khosla – Only Murders In The Building
Bear Mccreary – The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
Theodore Shapiro – Severance
Cristobal Tapia De Veer – The White Lotus (WINNER)
Outstanding Score For Interactive Media
Nainita Desai – Immortality
Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök (WINNER)
Bear Mccreary – God Of War Ragnarök
Winifred Phillips – Jurassic World Primal Ops
Christopher Wiliis – Cat Burglar
David Raksin Award For Emerging Talent
Dara Taylor – The Invitation
Anna Drubich – Barbarian
DeAndre James Allen-Toole – God’s Country
Esin Aydingoz – Simchas And Sorrows
Nami Melumad – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (WINNER)
