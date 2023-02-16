Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards: Oscar Nominees Diane Warren, Son Lux Among Winners

Diane Warren and Everything Everywhere All at Once composer Son Lux were among the Oscar nominees who won at the 2023 Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards on Wednesday night.

Warren won best original song for a drama or documentary for “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, which is also nominated for best original song at the 2023 Oscars. Son Lux’s Ryan Lott accepted the award for best score for an independent film for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Son Lux is nominated for the Oscar for best original score and Lott is a nominee for best original song for his work on “This Is a Life,” both from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In the category of best original score for interactive media, Stephanie Economou won for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, just 10 days after her Grammy win.

Guillermo del Toro and lyricist Roeban Katz won best song for a musical or comedy for “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, written by Katz, del Toro and Alexandre Desplat.

The awards, recognizing score and songs in visual media, were presented in a ceremony at Los Angeles’ Skirball Cultural Center, hosted by Darren Criss.

In addition to the competitive awards, Babylon composer Justin Hurwitz and director Damien Chazelle, both Oscar winners, were recognized with the Spirit of Collaboration Award.

And Michael Abels, who won best original score for a feature film for Nope, received a jury award for Omar, the opera he co-composed with Rhiannon Giddens. A second jury award was presented to Women Warriors: The Voices of Change.

The David Raskin award for emerging talent went to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds composer Nami Melumad.

And White Lotus composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer won best score for a TV production.

A complete list of the winners from the fourth annual Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards follows.

Outstanding Score For A Studio Film

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Carter Burwell – Banshees Of Inisherin

Michael Abels – Nope (WINNER)

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

John Powell – Don’t Worry Darling

Outstanding Score For An Independent Film

Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Sharon Farber – Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power

Son Lux – Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)

Rob Simonsen – The Whale

Mark Smythe – The Reef: Stalked

Outstanding Song For A Musical/Comedy:

Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo Del Toro – “Ciao Papa” From Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)

Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Mark Sonnenblick – “Good Afternoon” From Spirited

Danny Elfman – “Light The Match” From Central Park

Billy Eichner, Marc Shaiman – “Love Is Not Love” From Bros

Weird Al Yankovic - “Now You Know” From Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Song For A Drama/Documentary

Diane Warren – “Applause” From Tell It Like A Woman (WINNER)

Taylor Swift – “Carolina” From Where The Crawdads Sing

Lady Gaga, Bloodpop – “Hold My Hand” From Top Gun: Maverick

Tems, Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler – “Lift Me Up” From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – “(You Made It Feel Like) Home” From Bones And All

Outstanding Score For Television

Nicholas Britell – Andor

Siddhartha Khosla – Only Murders In The Building

Bear Mccreary – The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Theodore Shapiro – Severance

Cristobal Tapia De Veer – The White Lotus (WINNER)

Outstanding Score For Interactive Media

Nainita Desai – Immortality

Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök (WINNER)

Bear Mccreary – God Of War Ragnarök

Winifred Phillips – Jurassic World Primal Ops

Christopher Wiliis – Cat Burglar

David Raksin Award For Emerging Talent

Dara Taylor – The Invitation

Anna Drubich – Barbarian

DeAndre James Allen-Toole – God’s Country

Esin Aydingoz – Simchas And Sorrows

Nami Melumad – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (WINNER)