Carey Mulligan Explains How Steven Spielberg Made Debut as Music Video Director With Marcus Mumford Song

When talking about how the filmmaker got on board, the actress said her husband, the lead singer of Mumford & Sons, told her: "We really need a video, and I just had this idea."

Carey Mulligan Jimmy Kimmel
Carey Mulligan and Jimmy Kimmel ABC/Randy Holmes

Steven Spielberg, one of Hollywood’s most well-known filmmakers and producers, has had a busy year with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion and The Fabelmans, but making his debut as a music video director was probably not initially in the plans. 

During a Monday interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, actress Carey Mulligan explained how her husband, Marcus Mumford, and Spielberg teamed up to create the music video for his song “Cannibal.” As it turned out, the lead singer of Mumford & Sons needed help with the song’s video before the release of his solo album Self-Titled.

Carey Mulligan Marcus Mumford
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Mulligan was working on Maestro with Bradley Cooper at the time, with Spielberg executive producing the film. The actress said she previously learned Spielberg’s wife, Kate Capshaw, is a Mumford & Sons fan and sent her Mumford’s latest album. 

“Not long after that, we got a video of Steven and Kate dancing in their kitchen to one of the songs,” Mulligan says. ”And it was so lovely and they were so supportive and so sweet.” 

Months later, the Great Gatsby actress told Kimmel she was on set, in a makeup bus, when her husband — frantic about getting the music video done — called with an interesting idea.  

“He says, ‘We really need a video, and I just had this idea, and would it be mad if like … would it be really rude if we asked Steven?’ And I was like, ‘Steven — sorry, sorry, Steven Spielberg?’” Mulligan explains. 

She ended up asking the filmmaker in July, who agreed to direct the video, saying, “They [Mumford and Spielberg] got on the phone and then the next day, they were scouting locations.” 

During the interview, Kimmel held up a photo of Spielberg making the video with Mumford. The director can be seen holding an iPhone while on a rolling office chair, filming the singer.

“The message is, if you have a crazy thought, express it…. Follow through with that,” the late-night talk show host responded. 

Mulligan’s latest film, She Said, is currently in theaters. 

Watch Mumford’s music video for “Cannibal” below. 

