Stevie Wonder to Headline Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles

Global Citizen has unveiled details for an expanded Global Citizen Live on Sept. 25 that will include shows in Los Angeles and London with the former headlined by the legendary Stevie Wonder.

The West Coast event, presented by Verizon, will also feature performances by Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer from the stage of the Greek Theatre. Meanwhile, in London, Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag’n’Bone Man will take the stage from “a spectacular location,” per the org.

The L.A. and London shows are pieces of the massive Global Citizen Live event that will span six continents and be broadcast over 24 hours on networks across the world, including BBC platforms and ABC. Performances by BTS, Usher, Andrea Bocelli, Green Day, Keith Urban, Lorde, Metallica and Ricky Martin round out the broadcast as the show cuts to ticketed, COVID-19 compliant events in L.A., New York, Paris, London, Lagos, Rio de Janeiro and Sydney.

“It is again my pleasure and honor to join with all of the artists who are using their gift of song to celebrate the Global Citizens’ event by doing our part in working against global warming, starvation, and singing for equality around the world,” said Wonder in a statement. “We are the village!”

New York’s show, presented by Citi and Cisco, will feature Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, and special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang. Paris will feature Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Black Eyed Peas, Stormzy, Christine and the Queens and special guest performances by Angélique Kidjo, Charlie Puth and Fatma Said.

In Lagos, Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Made Kuti will take the stage while Rio will feature Alok, Mart’nália, Criolo, Liniker, with special guests Tropkillaz, and Mosquito, in partnership with Rock In Rio. Delta Goodrem and other guests to be announced will represent Sydney.

Executive producers of the Global Citizen Live campaign include Michele Anthony for UMG, Francine Katsoudas, Tina Kennedy, Eric Ortner, Guy Oseary, Michael Rapino for Live Nation, Brian N. Sheth, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Chris Stadler. The program is being executive produced by Jane Y. Mun with producing partners Deviants Media, Diversified Production Services, Done and Dusted Prods., Ken Ehrlich Prods., Live Nation, Livewire Pictures, TMPL Motion Pictures, and U-Live (a UMG Nigeria company).

Tickets for the L.A. festival are now available here. The event is the latest campaign from Global Citizen as it calls on world leaders to take action on “the most urgent, interrelated threats hitting those in poverty the hardest — climate change, vaccine equity, and famine.”