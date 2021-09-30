Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show: Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg to Perform

“43 Grammys, 19 No. 1 Billboard albums and 5 legendary artists on the biggest stage in Los Angeles,” is how Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation revealed the lineup for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with the credentials backed up by a monster roster in Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

The music superstars, paired together for the first time, will take the stage for the 12-minute spectacle inside L.A.’s SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 with the telecast airing on NBC, Telemundo and streaming live on newly-launched Peacock.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” said Dr. Dre in a statement. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

It’s certainly a huge cultural moment for Los Angeles. The city is hosting the NFL championship game for the first time in nearly 30 years and will be doing it for the first time inside Inglewood’s new $5 billion, state-of-the-art SoFi stadium, which also hosts home teams the L.A. Rams and Chargers. Speaking of the city, the show will be hosting three music industry greats who hail from the greater L.A. area in Dre and Lamar (Compton) and Snoop (Long Beach).

In a statement, Jay-Z singled out the trio and their hometowns, adding that “they will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem, and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige,” he added. “This is history in the making.”

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show telecast is being produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins as executive producers. Award-winning live TV helmer Hamish Hamilton is back as director. Roc Nation is also serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance. The 2022 show also marks a third year of the collaboration between Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation, and the Pepsi brand’s 11th year as title sponsor of the halftime show and 20th as a partner of the NFL.

“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” said Todd Kaplan, vp of marketing for Pepsi.

As part of the collaboration around the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, Pepsi and the NFL have partnered to support the launch of Regional School #1, a magnet high school in South L.A. that is set to open next fall as part in the L.A. Unified School District network. The high school is based on the nationally recognized USC Iovine and Young Academy, a program founded by Jimmy Iovine and Dre.

The news won’t come as a huge shock to anyone that’s been paying attention to the rumor mill these past few months, which kicked into overdrive this summer after Snoop volunteered for the gig and said that Dre, Lamar and Eminem were also available. “Hopefully the NFL will be smart and make the right decision,” he told Yahoo. “It’s in Inglewood, Calif., and it will make the most sense in the world. … It’s just a matter of the NFL pulling the trigger.” Consider it done.