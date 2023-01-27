The Black Keys, Jason Derulo to Perform at NFL TikTok Tailgate Ahead of Super Bowl

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The Black Keys and Jason Derulo are heading to the Super Bowl.
The NFL announced Friday that the performers will headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate, the league’s pregame party before Super Bowl LVII, on Feb. 5 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
It’s the third year the NFL has partnered with TikTok to celebrate Super Bowl pre-game festivities. Viewers can watch the performance on the FOX Super Bowl LVII Pregame Show, as well as @NFL on TikTok for hours of live programming.
Related Stories
“Words can’t express how honored and excited we are to have been asked by the NFL to join the Super Bowl festivities and perform at the TikTok Tailgate party,” The Black Keys, which includes singer-guitarist-producer Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney, say in a statement. “As longtime football fans, we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off Super Bowl Sunday. See you in Arizona.”
Derulo, a popular figure on TikTok whose hits include “Whatcha Say” and “Talk Dirty,” adds: “Super Bowl LVII! Can’t wait to be a part of the TikTok Tailgate and put on an incredible show. It’s the countdown! Let’s go!”
Pop star Rihanna will headline the halftime show, while country music singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem. R&B singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, who has written and produced hits for Whitney Houston, TLC, Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton, will sing “America the Beautiful.” And Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
troy kotsur
Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph Tapped for Super Bowl LVII Pregame Entertainment
-
music
Inside Beyoncé’s Invite-Only Dubai Concert: Singer Performs First Show in Four Years and Duets With Blue Ivy
-
-
music
Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, Neil Young, Melissa Etheridge Remember David Crosby: “His Music and Legacy Will Inspire Many”