Super Bowl Preshow: Sheryl Lee Ralph Performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” Chris Stapleton Sings National Anthem

Sheryl Lee Ralph kicked off the 2023 Super Bowl festivities with a powerful performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Sunday’s big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Inside the packed State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, she hit the stage wearing a stunning red jumpsuit with a long train. Following her performance, with an ensemble of backup singers, fans erupted in applause.

Ralph is an Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe-nominated actress who currently stars in the award-winning comedy series Abbott Elementary.

Right before kickoff, country singer Chris Stapleton sang the National Anthem. In front of players and fans, the eight-time Grammy winner, with hits like “Tennessee Whiskey,” “The Devil Named Music” and “Broken Halos,” stood center field in a black outfit and shades. While playing the guitar, he sang an impactful rendition of the patriotic song, invoking tears from some players.

As his performance came to an end, a U.S. Navy flyover featured an all-women team of pilots soaring over State Farm Stadium to commemorate 50 years of women flying in the service.

.@ChrisStapleton brings the house down with his performance of the National Anthem! #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/iiRzjVcByW — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023

Before Stapleton, 12-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter and producer Babyface sang “America the Beautiful.” With an American-themed acoustic guitar in hand, he gave a soulful performance wearing a black suit and shades.

Babyface has produced and written 125 top 10 hits, 44 No. 1 R&B hits and 16 No. 1 pop hits for artists like Madonna, Boyz II Men, Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Ariana Grande, Pink and more.

Troy Kotsur, who won an Oscar for CODA last year, performed the national anthem in American Sign Language, and Colin Denny signed “America the Beautiful.” Justina Miles, who signed “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” was also scheduled to provide the ASL rendition during the Apple Music Halftime Show featuring Rihanna.

Days leading up to the mega event, artists flocked to Arizona for pre-Super Bowl concerts, including Drake, Shaquille O’Neal, Diplo, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Offset and more.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles faced off for Super Bowl LVII.