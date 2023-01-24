Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph Tapped for Super Bowl LVII Pregame Entertainment

The Super Bowl LVII pregame entertainment lineup has been revealed.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem at the mega-event. Some of the songwriter’s biggest tracks include “Tennessee Whiskey,” “The Devil Named Music,” “Broken Halos,” “Second One to Know” and “You Should Probably Leave.”

Twelve-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter and producer Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful.” He has written smash hits for Madonna, Boyz II Men, Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Ariana Grande, Pink and more.

Set to hit the stage and sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is Emmy-award winner and Golden Globe-nominated Sheryl Lee Ralph. She currently stars as Barbara Howard on the award-winning comedy series Abbot Elementary, which was created by Quinta Brunson.

As for other events, the U.S. Navy will conduct a flyover of State Farm Stadium, which is just outside of Phoenix, Arizona, during the national anthem to commemorate 50 years of women flying in the service.

Troy Kotsur, who won an Oscar for his performance in CODA, will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language. Colin Denny, a member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, will sign “America the Beautiful” and Justin Miles will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and also during the halftime show.

It was previously announced that Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The show will be produced by DPS, with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers. Hamish Hamilton will serve as the director.