Mickey Guyton Kicks Off Super Bowl LVI With National Anthem Performance

Country music artist Mickey Guyton kicked off Super Bowl festivities by performing the National Anthem at Sunday’s big championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, held at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.

In the packed venue, Guyton stood atop the football-shaped pedestal in a long-sleeved blue dress. Throughout her performance, the broadcast cut to numerous NFL players, some listening with their eyes closed.

As the performance concluded, the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight Team soared overhead.

For her debut album Remember Her Name, Guyton, 38, became the first Black artist nominated for the best country album Grammy in 2021. She is also nominated for best country song and solo performance.

Prior to Guyton’s entrance, American urban contemporary gospel duo Mary Mary performed Lift Every Voice and Sing, accompanied by the LA Philharmonic’s youth orchestra.

Meanwhile, six-time Grammy nominated singer Jhené Aiko, whose 2020 album Chilombo earned a Grammy nomination for album of the year, performed America the Beautiful.

On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf, actress Sandra Mae Frank performed both the National Anthem and “America the Beautiful” in American sign language.