Pepsi Debuts Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Mobile App

Super Bowl LVI is now less than two months away and Pepsi is making sure fans will be ready for the big day on Feb. 13 with today’s launch of the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show mobile app.

Available now for pre-order on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the free app will offer complementary experiences during the show — starring a blockbuster lineup that features Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar — and exclusive content drops in the lead up to the most watched 12 minutes in music, live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The app promises early alerts on Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show sweepstakes for coveted items like sidelines passes, flights, hotels and footballs signed by all five artists, and other giveaways. Starting December 26th, Pepsi products will roll out in market featuring iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show visuals for the second year running, inclusive of a QR code on packaging to give consumers direct access to the mobile app.