Five Great Musicians to See at SXSW

Discovering new music has long been one of the joys of SXSW. And even as the festival has expanded its scope, it continues to be a testing ground for promising talent. From social media darling Jade Novah to budding country singer Emily Nelli, here are five performers worth checking out.
Sans Soucis
To understand why the music press is raving about the Italian Congolese singer right now, just listen to her recently released “Merchants.” March 14 at The Courtyard; March 17 at The Stay Put
Jade Novah
She’s already garnered nearly a million followers on Instagram thanks to her hilarious impersonations of Beyoncé and Toni Braxton, but Jade Novah is a major R&B talent in her own right, with songs like “Trip” and “Lost in You” as proof. March 17 at The North Door
Emily Nenni
Of course this California-born and Nashville-based performer was going to have a future in music: Her first concert was Bruce Springsteen — in utero. With her knack for storytelling, she’s a boss in her own right. March 18 at Mohawk Outdoor
Sug Daniels
Blending genres like folk, R&B and soul, this Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter and producer (née Danielle Johnson) relies on sparse instrumentals and warbling vocals to create feel-good music that, well, makes you feel really, really good. March 16 at The 13th Floor
Baba Kuboye
The grandnephew of Afrobeat legend Fela Aníkúlápó-Kuti is carving out his own space in the musical universe, and his 2022 release, From Ikoyi With Horns, is a whole mood. March 17 at Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake
This story first appeared in the March 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.
