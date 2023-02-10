SZA Named Billboard’s 2023 Woman of the Year

SZA is this year’s Billboard woman of the year.

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter will be honored with the 2023 Woman of the Year Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles.

“Since she burst onto the scene in 2017, SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s editorial director. “The release of her latest album, SOS, has solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary R&B, and catapulted her into superstardom. We can’t wait to honor her as Woman of the Year.”

SZA joins previous honorees Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

Other award recipients at this year’s ceremony include Becky G, receiving the Impact Award; Doechii being honored with the Rising Star Award; Ivy Queen with the Icon Award; Kim Petras with the Chartbreaker Award; Latto with the Powerhouse Award; Lainey Wilson with the Rulebreaker Award, which SZA took home in 2019; Lana Del Rey with the Visionary Award; and TWICE, who will receive the Breakthrough Award.

Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning writer and actress Quinta Brunson will host the annual event, which recognizes music’s rising stars and A-list artists, creators, producers and executives, who contribute to the industry and community.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards will take place at the Youtube Theater on March 1 at 7 p.m. PT and will be available to stream live. Details for the live stream have yet to be announced.