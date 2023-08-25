SZA’s “Snooze” Music Video: Justin Bieber, Young Mazino, Woody McClain, Benny Blanco Star in Clip

SZA’s new music video for her hit “Snooze” will keep you awake: It features cameo appearances by Justin Bieber, Beef actor Young Mazino, Power Book II: Ghost star Woody McClain and songwriter-producer Benny Blanco.

SZA released the video Friday, which features the famous men playing her love interests. The pairs are shown doing everything from lying on the grass in the park and rolling a joint in bed to feeding horses and arguing with her man (McClain) while he plays video games. SZA directed the clip with Bradley J. Calder.

SZA and Bieber have yet to collaborate musically, but the singer and wife Hailey Bieber enjoyed a date night in March at SZA’s Los Angeles concert. Mazino is a rising star who recently earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for Beef, while McClain’s credits include The Harder They Fall, The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story. Blanco is best known for writing and producing hits for Bieber, Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and Kesha; he worked on two tracks from SZA’s sophomore album SOS.

“Snooze,” the fifth single from SOS, has reached double platinum status and achieved 700 million streams worldwide. The song recently hit the Top 10 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking her fifth Top 10 hit from her latest album, and the groovy tune is spending its fifth week on top of the Hot R&B songs chart.

SZA wrote “Snooze,” which was produced by Babyfaxe, BLK and The Rascals’ Leon Thomas and Khris Riddick-Tynes.

So far SOS, released in December, has achieved eight billion streams worldwide, reached triple platinum status and has spent 10 weeks on top of Billboard’s 200 albums chart. Hits from the album include “Kill Bill,” “Shirt,” “I Hate U,” “Good Days” and “Nobody Gets Me.”

On Friday SZA also released a “Snooze” four-track bundle, which includes sped-up and instrumental versions of the track.