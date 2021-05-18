LAPD Investigates Rapper T.I. Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Police in Los Angeles are investigating T.I. after several women came forward to accuse the rapper of sexual assault, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

An LAPD spokesman told THR on Monday night that there was an “active investigation into Clifford Harris,” using the rapper’s real name.

In March, an attorney representing 11 alleged victims accused T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris of crimes including sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidation, assault and harassment. The alleged incidents span 2005 to 2018.

Since March, the attorney, Tyrone A. Blackburn, has been calling on authorities in California and Georgia to open investigations.

When those allegations arose, the couple, through a lawyer, strongly denied the accusations: “Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris (Tiny) deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.”

In January, Sabrina Peterson alleged T.I. put a gun to her head and she shared accusations from other women against the couple. Peterson’s move “opened the door” for victims and “gave them the courage to come forward,” Blackburn said at a press conference in March. The couple denied her accusations.

In light of allegations against T.I. and Tameka Harris, VH1 halted production on the fourth season of the reality show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. The rapper was also dropped from Marvel Studios’ upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania after appearing in the first two Ant-Man films.

Deadline was the first to report the news of the LAPD probe into T.I.