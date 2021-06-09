T.I. Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations in “What It’s Come To” Music Video

T.I. is addressing sexual assault abuse and allegations brought by over 10 women in a new music video.

The video for “What It’s Come To,” released Monday, visually references news stories reporting on the recent accusations against T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, and his wife and former Xscape member Tameka “Tiny” Harris. (The couple deny the allegations, which the Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating, calling them “unsubstantiated” and “baseless.”) The video paints the accusations against Harris as a conspiracy hatched by one accuser, who the video labels “The Parasite.” Over the course of the video, the initial accuser works on an evidence board targeting the couple then enlists other women and a lawyer to bring claims against Harris and his wife.

T.I. and Tiny both appear in the video, during which the rapper intones, “And they say hell have no fury like a woman’s scorn / F— that, I’m crankin’ up the jury, who you lyin’ on shawty? / Extortion, is that what you got your mind on, shawty?” The video also quotes licensed marriage and family therapist Syreeta Butler saying, “A toxic person will create drama and then portray themself as a victim.”

Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who initially represented 11 alleged victims before more came forward, told reporters in March that he was seeking criminal investigations in California and Georgia into alleged incidents that occurred between 2005 and 2018. According to Blackburn, his clients are bringing claims including sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidation, assault and harassment.

In January, Sabrina Peterson claimed on Instagram that T.I. once put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her, and shared other women’s accusations against the couple. (Her accusations were denied by T.I. and Tiny.) In March, she sued the couple and hairstylist Shekinah Jones for defamation regarding their responses to her accusation.

“Ms. Peterson is the definition of ‘libel proof,’” the Harris’ attorney said in response to the lawsuit. “She has a lengthy rap sheet for crimes involving dishonesty and violence. Nothing our clients may have said about her is defamatory.”