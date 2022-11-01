‘P-Valley’ Creator Katori Hall, Ja Rule, Jemele Hill Mourn Takeoff After Fatal Shooting

- Share this article on Facebook
P-Valley creator Katori Hall, Ja Rule, Jemele Hill and former NAACP Legal Defense Fund president Sherrilyn Ifill are among the public figures mourning the death of Migos rapper Takeoff.
The 28-year-old rapper, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, died after a shooting early Tuesday outside of a bowling alley in Houston, a rep for Migos confirmed to the Associated Press.
The Grammy-nominated rap trio from Georgia also include Quavo and Offset, who’s married to Cardi B. They also had a memorable first-season cameo on Atlanta and creator Donald Glover gave the group, and their single “Bad & Boujee” a shout-out during his 2017 Golden Globes acceptance speech.
“I’d like to thank the Migos — not for being on the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee,’” Glover said.
Backstage he added of the group, “I think that they’re the Beatles of this generation and they don’t get a lot of respect, I think, outside of Atlanta…that song is just fly.”
In her tweet, writer and podcast host Hill said the incident brought back memories of the deaths of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G.
“I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed,” she wrote.
Katori Hall, meanwhile, said she was “heartbroken that another street griot’s been taken away from us too soon.”
Read on to see what entertainment industry and public figures are saying about the death of Takeoff.
