‘P-Valley’ Creator Katori Hall, Ja Rule, Jemele Hill Mourn Takeoff After Fatal Shooting

P-Valley creator Katori Hall, Ja Rule, Jemele Hill and former NAACP Legal Defense Fund president Sherrilyn Ifill are among the public figures mourning the death of Migos rapper Takeoff.

The 28-year-old rapper, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, died after a shooting early Tuesday outside of a bowling alley in Houston, a rep for Migos confirmed to the Associated Press.

The Grammy-nominated rap trio from Georgia also include Quavo and Offset, who’s married to Cardi B. They also had a memorable first-season cameo on Atlanta and creator Donald Glover gave the group, and their single “Bad & Boujee” a shout-out during his 2017 Golden Globes acceptance speech.

“I’d like to thank the Migos — not for being on the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee,’” Glover said.

Backstage he added of the group, “I think that they’re the Beatles of this generation and they don’t get a lot of respect, I think, outside of Atlanta…that song is just fly.”

In her tweet, writer and podcast host Hill said the incident brought back memories of the deaths of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G.

“I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed,” she wrote.

Katori Hall, meanwhile, said she was “heartbroken that another street griot’s been taken away from us too soon.”

Heartbroken that another street griot’s been taken away from us too soon. Prayers to the family, friends and fans of TakeOff @1YoungTakeoff. #RestInPower — Katori Hall (@KatoriHall) November 1, 2022

I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 1, 2022

Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family 🕊🙏🏾 — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 1, 2022

I do not know the music of #TakeOff, but I am so sad to see the loss of yet another young artist who meant so much to many in our community. What I do know is that no human being or their family deserves to have published the kind of crime scene photos I glimpsed. A disgrace TMZ. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) November 1, 2022

our legends are being taken away too soon. a big supporter of Migos. it’s just not good to wake up to news like this. @1YoungTakeoff @QuavoStuntin — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) November 1, 2022

Damn takeoff 💔💔💔 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 1, 2022

Rest in Peace, Takeoff. 28 years old.



Praying for his family, friends, community, and everyone impacted by this loss. It just keeps happening. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) November 1, 2022

🥹 We remember the legacy of #TAKEOFF. A man of little or few words, but when he speaks you hear him! 🕊️ Rest In Power 👑 @yrntakeoff 🤍 #TheBreakfastClub pic.twitter.com/ScIrNkZJYT — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) November 1, 2022

No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss. #TakeOff #MIGOS — Lecrae (@lecrae) November 1, 2022