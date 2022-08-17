Paramount+, CBS, MTV to Air Taylor Hawkins London Tribute Concert

An all-star tribute concert honoring late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will air across Paramount’s streaming and linear platforms next month.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Sept. 3 at Wembley Stadium in London will stream live on Paramount+ (in the U.S.), Pluto TV (internationally) and MTV’s YouTube channels (globally) starting Saturday, Sept. 3 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The full concert will also be available to stream on demand worldwide via Paramount+ starting Saturday Sept. 3 and on Pluto TV and MTV VOD starting the week of Sept. 5.

In addition, CBS will air highlights from the concert during a one-hour special from 10-11p.m. ET on Sept. 3. And MTV will air the one-hour special across its channels around the world starting in Latin America on Sept. 3 and other international territories on Sept. 4, followed by an extended two-hour compilation that will air worldwide in September.

“Music is a powerful connector, and we are honored to commemorate Taylor Hawkins’ enduring legacy by bringing together Paramount’s portfolio of brands and assets to build even deeper connections with his global fan base,” said Paramount CEO Bob Bakish. “From our broad mix of platforms to the universal strength of our brands, Paramount is uniquely positioned to maximize the reach and impact of content worldwide, and we look forward to sharing this meaningful music experience with audiences across every touchpoint.”

The concert, honoring the Foo Fighters drummer who died in March at the age of 50, will feature performances by Foo Fighters, Travis Barker, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Liam Gallagher, Violet Grohl, Justin and Shane Hawkins, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, John Paul Jones, Kesha, Geddy Lee, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Lars Ulrich and Wolfgang Van Halen, among others. The event will also feature a special appearance by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

Paramount’s president of music, music talent, programming and events and Paramount+’s chief content officer, music, Bruce Gillmer, said, “Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent will continue to live on through his vast body of work. Together with the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family, we look forward to leveraging Paramount’s global scale to mirror Taylor’s worldwide impact through this special tribute concert for audiences everywhere.”

Ticket and merchandise sales for the concert will benefit Music Support and MusiCares charities, both of which were selected by the Hawkins family.

The concert is set to be directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten for EP-PIC Films & Creative.

There will be a second Hawkins tribute concert Sept. 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

More information about both shows is available here.