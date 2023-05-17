Taylor Lautner Reacts to Taylor Swift Re-Releasing ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ This Summer: “Praying for John”

Taylor Lautner is reacting to the news that Taylor Swift’s next album re-release will be the long-awaited Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

During a conversation with TODAY.com alongside his wife Taylor Dome, who goes by Tay to avoid confusion, to promote their joint podcast The Squeeze, Lautner laughed when he was asked about how he was feeling about the re-release, set to come out July 7. The album’s emotional song “Back to December” is rumored to have been about Swift and Lautner’s breakup after they dated for a few months in late 2009.

“I think it’s a great album,” Lautner said about Speak Now. “Yeah, I feel safe.”

But he didn’t stop there. The Twilight actor went a step further to joke that he was “praying for John,” likely referring to John Mayer, who is said to be the target of some of Swift’s less positive lyrics on the album, primarily on the track “Dear John.”

Some of the most searing lyrics on “Dear John” include: “Maybe it’s you and your sick need to give love then take it away / And you’ll add my name to your long list of traitors who don’t understand / And I’ll look back and regret how I ignored when they said ‘run as fast as you can.'”

There have been rumors swirling on social media that Lautner is set to appear in a music video for one of the songs from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) but nothing has been confirmed or announced.

Nonetheless, it appears Lautner and Swift made amends at some point after their breakup. During the first episode of The Squeeze, Dome (now Lautner) asked her husband if he had a moment in his life he’d go back to. Without hesitation, the Abduction actor said the 2009 Video Music Awards, in which he presented the award for best female video to Swift for “You Belong With Me.”

In the middle of her acceptance speech, Kanye West stormed the stage and proclaimed Beyoncé should have won for “Single Ladies.” The Renaissance singer did end up taking home an award that night for video of the year and invited Swift back onto the stage to finish her speech.

“I can barely hear it. I can’t see them. I’m just assuming that this whole thing was a practice and rehearse skit,” he said on the podcast. “Because why else would Kanye West be jumping up on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift? Just didn’t make sense.”

He added, “If you look back at it, I’m actually caught, like, laughing and like giggling out. I’m like, ‘Oh, I can’t hear them, but this is probably really funny right now.’ He jumped off; she finished. The second she turned back around, and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh…that wasn’t good.'”

At her first Eras tour concert in her hometown of Nashville on May 5, Swift announced that Speak Now would be her next re-release before sharing the news on her social media accounts.

“My version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk),” she wrote on Twitter. “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness.”

She continued, “I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you.”