Taylor Swift Dances the Night Away at the 2023 Grammys

Taylor Swift’s night at the 2023 Grammys kicked off at the awards show’s non-televised Premiere Ceremony when she took home best music video for All Too Well: The Short Film, bringing her career wins to 12.

Swift came into the night with three other nominations: song of the year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” best country song for “I Bet You Think About Me” and best song written for visual media for “Carolina [From Where the Crawdads Sing].” With her nods, the musical sensation racked up 46 career nominations at the Grammys.

The singer-songwriter spent her night having a blast and dancing away to artists like Bad Bunny, who opened up the 2023 awards show, fellow winner Lizzo and, yes, her ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles.

Swift also spent some time getting praised by 2023 Grammys host Trevor Noah, who took a second during his opening monologue to shout out the artist for selling more albums than anyone else last year.

“The only music we listened to more than Taylor’s music was the hold music for Southwest Airlines. That was it. They got the real streaming numbers,” the comedian joked. “And by the way, I love your song ‘Anti-Hero.’ Yes, thank you so much. My auntie is also a hero. Her name is Beatrice. We appreciate that. Thank you for celebrating all the aunties out there.”

The former Daily Show host and the Grammy winner had another moment later in the show when he approached her to tell her that she has “the best fans in the world.”

“I mean, what they did with Ticketmaster, what they might do for artists all over the world, what they might do for fans who want to go to concerts is amazing,” Noah told Swift, referring to the fiasco that took place when Ticketmaster botched ticket sales for her upcoming Eras tour.

He continued, “I’m just wondering once they’re done with this, can you get them to handle the price of eggs?” To which she replied, laughing, “There’s really nothing that they can’t accomplish. They’ll get on it. Just let them know what you need.”

Her latest album Midnights was not eligible for this awards season but will qualify for the 2024 show.

At the 2021 Grammys, Swift made history as the only female solo artist who has won album of the year three times, when she took home the top prize for Folklore. Her 2010 album Fearless and 2015 album 1989 previously won in that category.