Taylor Swift Drops Alternate Version of “The Lakes” for ‘Folklore’ One-Year Anniversary

Taylor Swift is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her Grammy-winning folklore album with her fans in a special way: putting out an alternate, “original” version of the bonus track “The Lakes.”

“It’s been 1 year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler. With tall trees & salt air. Where you can wear lace nightgowns that make you look like a Victorian ghost & no one will side eye you cause no one is around,” the 31-year-old singer wrote on Twitter Saturday morning.

“To say thank you for all you have done to make this album what it was, I wanted to give you the original version of The Lakes,” Swift continued. “Happy 1 year anniversary to Rebekah, Betty, Inez, James, Augustine and the stories we all created around them. Happy Anniversary, folklore.”

The debut of the alternate version follows a recent reveal by Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote and co-produced “The Lakes” with Swift, when he shared in a recent Billboard digital cover story that the song originally existed in a “big orchestral version.”

“On one of my favorite songs on [Swift’s] folklore, ‘The Lakes,’ there was this big orchestral version, and Taylor was like, ‘Eh, make it small.’ I had gotten lost in the string arrangements and all this stuff, and I took everything out,” Antonoff told Billboard. “I was just like, ‘Oh, my God!’ We were not together because that record was made [remotely], but I remember being in the studio alone like, ‘Holy s–t, this is so perfect.'”

Folklore was released on July 24 and debuted atop the Aug. 8-dated Billboard 200. Following its release, folklore became the first album to sell a million copies in the U.S. in 2020. Swift’s eighth studio album went on to win album of the year at the 63rd Grammy Awards, making her the only female solo artist to win that honor three times.

Listen to “The Lakes” alternate version here.