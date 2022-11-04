Taylor Swift Adds More Dates to Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has added eight more dates to her Eras concert tour, she announced on Friday.

Just days after revealing the cross-country jaunt, Swift has added shows in Tampa, Florida; Nashville; Philadelphia; Foxborough, Massachusetts; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Seattle; Santa Clara, California; and Los Angeles.

While the new dates don’t add any more cities to Swift’s tour, they do provide additional opportunities for fans to attend her live show in one of her previously-announced cities.

Swift announced she was going on tour, after days of rumors, on Tuesday’s Good Morning America.

The 2023 concerts, which begin March 18 in Arizona, make up what Swift is calling the Eras tour, which she said will be “a journey through all of my musical eras of my career.”

The tour will be Swift’s first since her Reputation run nearly five years ago, in support of the album of the same name. She had planned elaborate stadium shows in support of her 2019 Lover album in 2020, but those were initially postponed and then ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, she’s released three new albums, Folklore, Evermore and her latest release, Midnights, which dropped Oct. 21 and is already topping the charts.

And Swift has released rerecorded versions of her earlier albums Fearless and Red as part of an effort to rerecord her masters.

Swift’s tour will begin in the U.S., with tickets on sale Nov. 18, with international dates to be revealed soon.

Opening acts include Paramore, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

Swift’s 35 U.S. shows will see her playing stadiums across the country before wrapping up her run with two shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Aug. 3, 4 and 5.

During her GMA announcement, Swift told her fans she was excited to look them “in the eye” and thank them for “everything you’ve done for me.”

The superstar singer-songwriter previously teased returning to live shows during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

The full list of Swift’s tour dates is in the tweet below.