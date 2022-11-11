Taylor Swift Adds 17 More Dates to Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has added even more dates to her Eras tour.

The 17 additional shows, revealed Friday, see the superstar singer-songwriter beginning her cross-country tour a day earlier than originally announced, on March 17 in Arizona, and ending the run four days later than planned, on Aug. 9, creating a five-night stand at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Swift quietly announced the new dates, posting an updated graphic of her tour dates, with the new shows in blue, on her Instagram stories. They were also added to the list of dates on her official website.

As with her previous addition of eight shows last Friday, the new dates are at previously announced venues, giving fans additional opportunities to catch her live.

The new shows are in Glendale, Arizona; Las Vegas; Arlington, Texas; Tampa, Florida; Houston (two more); Atlanta; Nashville; Chicago; Detroit; Pittsburgh; Minneapolis; Cincinnati; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver; and Los Angeles.

Swift announced her tour, after days of rumors, earlier this month, saying on Good Morning America that the run will be “a journey through all of my musical eras of my career.”

The tour will be Swift’s first since her Reputation run nearly five years ago, in support of the album of the same name. She had planned elaborate stadium shows in support of her 2019 Lover album in 2020, but those were initially postponed and then ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, she’s released three new albums, Folklore, Evermore and her latest release, Midnights, which dropped Oct. 21 and is already topping the charts.

And Swift has released rerecorded versions of her earlier albums Fearless and Red as part of an effort to rerecord her masters.

Swift’s 52-date stadium tour will begin in the U.S., with international dates to be revealed soon.

Opening acts include Paramore, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

During her GMA announcement, Swift told her fans she was excited to look them “in the eye” and thank them for “everything you’ve done for me.”