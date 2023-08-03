Taylor Swift Gifts Bonuses Totaling More Than $55M to Eras Tour Crew, Collaborators

Call it an era of generosity.

Taylor Swift — currently on the road with her blockbuster, record-breaking Eras Tour — is spreading the wealth from a successful, sold-out run by offering bonuses to those who worked on the show. The gifts total more than $55 million and were recently doled out to crew and collaborators including truckers, dancers, riggers, sound technicians, catering staff and more.

The news was first reported by TMZ, which revealed that truckers received $100,000 ahead of last week’s concert stop in Santa Clara, California. People followed it up with a report that the extra cash went to all the key Eras Tour staffers.

In an interview with CNN published on Wednesday, Michael Scherkenbach, founder and CEO of Denver-based Shomotion, said that the bonuses are well beyond what truckers in his line of work usually receive from performers. “The typical amount is $5,000 to $10,000 each. So this large amount is unbelievable,” Scherkenbach said, calling it a “life-changing” sum. He declined to specify how many on his staff received the gifts though he indicated it was nearly 50 truckers between his company and another transportation firm under the employ of the Eras Tour.

“These men and women, they live on the road. They sleep during the day and work all night. It’s a grueling task,” he told CNN. “They leave their families, young children for weeks. For Taylor’s tour, they’ve been away from home for 24 weeks.” He revealed that Swift’s father, Scott Swift, broke the news to the crews on Monday during a surprise visit.

The gifts arrived as Swift prepared to close out the U.S. leg of the tour, which began in March in Arizona. However, today, Swift announced additional dates for the stadium tour including 15 more shows in four North American cities including Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto. “Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” Swift posted today of the dates, along with a reveal that singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams is also booked for those dates.

The three-hour marathon shows find the singer-songwriter revisiting the various eras of her career via a 44-song setlist. She’s now in Los Angeles with a record-breaking run set for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood that kicks off tonight and continues Aug. 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9. On deck are dates in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.