Taylor Swift Sets ‘Eras’ Tour

Taylor Swift is going back on tour, she announced on Tuesday’s Good Morning America.

The 2023 jaunt, which kicks off March 18 in Arizona, is called the Eras tour, which Swift said will be “a journey through all of my musical eras of my career.”

The tour, Swift’s first since her Reputation run, in support of the album of the same name, will be her first in nearly five years. She had planned elaborate stadium shows in support of her 2019 Lover album in 2020, but those were initially postponed and then ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, she’s released three new albums, Folklore, Evermore and her latest release, Midnights, which dropped Oct. 21 and is already topping the charts.

And Swift has released rerecorded versions of her earlier albums Fearless and Red as part of an effort to rerecord her masters.

Swift’s tour will begin in the U.S., with tickets on sale Nov. 18, with international dates to be revealed soon.

Opening acts include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

Swift’s 27 U.S. shows will see her playing stadiums across the country before wrapping up her run with two shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Aug. 4 and 5.

During her announcement, Swift told her fans she was excited to look them “in the eye” and thank them for “everything you’ve done for me.”

The superstar singer-songwriter previously teased returning to live shows during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

The full list of Swift’s tour dates is available here.

Watch Swift make her announcement in the video below.