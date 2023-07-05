Taylor Swift Adds 14 New Dates to Eras Tour, Paramore to Open European Shows

Taylor Swift is lengthening her Eras Tour.

The music star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that 14 new dates have been added to her tour lineup, with Paramore joining as the opening act for the tour’s European shows. The dates extend nights in cities that were already on the schedule for May through next August with additional shows now including ones in Sweden, Portugal, Dublin, Amsterdam and more.

“Really can’t contain my excitement because … we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore,” she wrote on social media alongside a photo of herself with Paramore singer Hayley Williams onstage.

Of Williams, Swift said they “have been friends since we were teens in Nashville,” making touring together more exciting. She added, “and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

Paramore originally opened the first two nights of the U.S. Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona. The current U.S. leg of the Swift’s Eras Tour will continue through Aug. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Sabrina Carpenter was previously announced as the opening act for Swift’s shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Singapore, which take place Feb. 16 through March 9, 2024. Carpenter will also open Swift’s Latin American shows.

The tour announcement comes amid the release of Swift’s next re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on Thursday night. Williams is featured on new “from the vault” track called “Castles Crumbling (Taylor’s Version).”