Taylor Swift Adds 2024 U.S. Shows to Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s Eras era will last for at least another year.

The superstar singer-songwriter had been set to wrap up the U.S. dates of her current series of concerts with a six-night run at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium starting tonight and running through Aug. 9. But Swift announced Thursday that she was adding 15 more North American dates to the Eras tour, starting in November 2024, including six shows in Toronto.

She also added shows in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis, also in the fall of 2024.

Gracie Abrams is set to be the opening act for all of the new shows.

After SoFi Stadium, Swift is headed to South America before kicking off 2024 in Asia and Australia. She is set to spend the summer of 2024 touring Europe before returning to North America for these additional dates.

Swift’s current tour kicked off in March of this year in Arizona before the show, which has attracted celeb guests, wound its way across the U.S. The elite fans who managed to grab tickets did so amid technical glitches by Ticketmaster that led to backlash against the retailer, which has received Congressional scrutiny.

Responding to issues around sales for her initial run of U.S. dates, Swift said in part, “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked [the team at Ticketmaster], multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

She also said she and her team were “trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward” and she hoped to find “more opportunities” for those who were unable to get tickets.

Announcing the Eras tour last fall, Swift said the concerts would be “a journey through all of my musical eras of my career.”

During the tour, she’s ventured back into her Speak Now era, releasing her rerecorded, Taylor’s Version, edition of that album.