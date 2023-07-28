Taylor Swift Fans Caused Equivalent of Minor Earthquake During Eras Tour Stop

Taylor Swift sang “Shake It Off,” and her fans did just that.

During the first two nights of the Seattle stops on her Eras Tour, Swift fans caused seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach told CNN.

“I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals,” said Caplan-Auerbach, who works as a geology professor at Western Washington University. “If I overlay them on top of each other, they’re nearly identical.” She also noted that the third night was slightly different from the previous two nights because the show was delayed 30 minutes.

The phenomenon, dubbed “Swift Quake,” is being compared to 2011’s “Beast Quake,” which took place after Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch scored an impressive touchdown that led fans to erupt with excitement.

The two quakes only have a magnitude difference of 0.3, but Caplan-Auerbach explained there’s one clear winner: Swift. “The shaking was twice as strong as ‘Beast Quake'” she said. “It absolutely doubled it.”

The geology professor continued, “The primary difference is the duration of shaking. Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple seconds, but eventually, it dies down. It’s much more random than a concert. For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.”

The Eras Tour is approaching its final domestic stop with six shows in Los Angeles set for early August before going international, starting in Mexico City on Aug. 24.