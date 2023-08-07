Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Sharing Friendship Bracelets at Her Eras Tour

What started out as yet another Taylor Swift-related trend on social media has now become an integral part of the Eras Tour experience. Inspired by the lyric “Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it …” from one of Swift’s Midnights songs, “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” Swifties across the country are making themed bracelets to trade and hand out to other fans during all stops on the Eras Tour.

Before they attend the Eras Tour, many fans have spent hours using beads to make unique Swift-inspired bracelets. One attendee in Chicago brought a gallon-sized ziploc bag full of the accessories to hand out to those around her. Various lines and lyrics from across Swift’s entire career are being used to craft the clever wristbands. Some say simple phrases such as “Red,” “Eras Tour” or “evermore,” while others have gotten more creative including references such as “Starbucks Lovers,” “It’s Me, Hi” and the surprisingly ubiquitous “F–k Ticketmaster.”

Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets Courtesy Ryan Fish/THR Staff

For those who don’t want to spend hours (many, many hours) standing in line for official merch, the bracelets make for a nice and affordable keepsake from one of the biggest tour’s of the year (of all time?).

“By the time I got to the merchandise, there was nothing left in my size,” said one Eras Tour attendee, “but it’s almost nicer that I get to take home an arm full of handmade bracelets from the friends I’ve made tonight.”

Along with fans, security guards, cashiers, bartenders and more venue staff are racking up quite the collection of bracelets. It’s not uncommon for most security guards to have both arms completely full — up to the elbows — with crafts given to them by friendly fans.

“It’s a nice way for us all to be connected,” said the Eras Tour attendee. “It’s great to see the staff get into it and for everyone to have a good time bonding over their love for Taylor Swift.”