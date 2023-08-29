Taylor Swift Becomes First Female Artist in Spotify History to Hit 100 Million Monthly Listeners

Taylor Swift continues to be a force to be reckoned with as she reaches another career milestone.

Spotify shared on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account Tuesday that the global pop star has become the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners. The social media post added, “Queen behavior.”

Swift now trails behind The Weeknd, who became the first artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners in February.

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Swift’s rep for comment on the news.

This isn’t the first record the singer-songwriter has broken this year alone. In July, she became the first woman to have at least four albums at the same time in the top 10 on Billboard’s 200 chart. Those albums were Midnights, Lover, Folklore and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Earlier this month, Swift wrapped up the first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour after traveling across the United States, performing for sold-out shows since March. In total, the popstar will perform 146 shows across five continents throughout her sixth headlining tour, including returning to the U.S. next year.

But, during the last night of her shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 9, Swift surprised fans with the announcement of her next re-recorded album from her catalog: 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which will be released Oct. 27.

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th,” Swift wrote on social media at the time. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”