Taylor Swift Becomes First Woman to Have Four Albums on Billboard’s Top 10 at Once

Taylor Swift has broken yet another record with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).
The superstar is the first living artist in nearly 60 years to have at least four albums at the same time in the top 10 on Billboard’s 200 chart. Midnights, Lover and Folklore join Swift’s newest album on the chart, where it sits at No. 1.
The only other living artist to do so was Herb Alpert in 1966 with his albums Going Places, Whipped Cream & Other Delights, South of the Border and The Lonely Bull, according to Billboard. Following Prince’s death in 2016, the star had five albums in the top 10 — The Very Best of Prince, Purple Rain, The Hits/The B-Sides, Ultimate and 1999.
Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) marked Swift’s 12th No. 1 album on Billboard’s chart and her third re-recorded and re-released album, which includes hits like “Mine,” “Dear John,” “Back to December” and “Ours.”
The Grammy-winning artist took to social media to celebrate the album’s release on July 7, writing, “It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20.”
She continued, “I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks! I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall.”
