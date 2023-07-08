Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash Debut “I Can See You” Music Video at Concert

Taylor Swift reclaims her Speak Now album with some help from Taylor Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash in the music video for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault).”

The video marks the first one to debut from Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which was released at midnight ET on July 7. Swift, Lautner, King and Cash took the stage during Swift’s first Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, to debut the music video that shows King and Lautner fighting ninjas and swerving around lasers to get to Swift, with Cash helping with security from a stakeout van outside.

“I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out,” Swift shared in the caption of an Instagram post. “I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music.” She’s referring to re-recording and rereleasing all of her albums before 2019’s Lover after Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine Records and her catalog of master recordings.

She continued, “I had my heart set on @joeyking, @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash starring in it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for ‘Mean’ when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad ass!! Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!)”

Swift and Lautner dated in 2009, and Swift’s emotional Speak Now song “Back to December” is rumored to be about their breakup. The two reunited for the “I Can See You” music video, which sees Lautner and King break Swift and Speak Now out of a museum she was being kept in against her will.

Lautner’s wife Taylor Dome, who goes by Tay to avoid confusion, also joined Lautner and Swift on set, where the three replicated the Spider-Man meme pointing at each other, jokingly questioning who the real Taylor is.

“I always wanted to direct fight scenes/a heist storyline and had the most incredible time plotting this out with my amazing DP @selajon,” she concluded. “So proud of this one.”