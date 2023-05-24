Taylor Swift, Ice Spice Join Forces for “Karma” Remix

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice are getting ready to burn up the charts.

The pop star announced Wednesday on Instagram that the breakthrough Bronx rapper will appear on a remix to her song “Karma,” to be released Friday. The original song — which has peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — is from Swift’s latest album Midnights, which will be re-released Friday with additional tracks.

“Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

Spice has recently reached the Top 5 on the Hot 100 with the hits “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress and “Princess Diana” with Nicki Minaj.

The Midnights re-release will also include an extended version of “Snow on the Beach,” which features Lana Del Rey. “You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach,” Swift wrote.

Swift is currently on her Eras tour, which kicked off in March. This weekend she will play three shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“But wait there’s more… for those of you going to the East Rutherford shows – we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday! This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called “You’re Losing Me”!,” she wrote.