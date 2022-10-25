Taylor Swift on How She Got Laura Dern to Star in “Bejeweled” Music Movie

After teasing that the upcoming visuals for songs from her new album Midnights would feature cameos, Taylor Swift revealed how she convinced Laura Dern to star in the movie for her song, “Bejeweled.”

Ahead of her Midnights album’s debut, a teaser trailer of “secret projects” from Swift was released during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. It was announced that Swift will release “Midnights music movies,” for which she will reteam with cinematographer Rina Yang, who worked with Swift on the All Too Well short film, for the visuals.

While appearing on Monday’s The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Swift discussed the star-studded cameos featured in the “Bejeweled” music movie including Dern, HAIM, longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, Dita Von Teese and Pat McGrath.

Swift explained to Fallon that the movie for “Bejeweled” is for the fans who “like glitter and Easter eggs and lots of little cameos.” The music movie, which Swift wrote and directed, portrays a spin on the Cinderella fairytale with Dern portraying the stepmother, HAIM as the stepsisters and Von Teese is what Swift dubbed the “fairy goddess.” Antonoff also stars as the prince.

Casting Dern in the movie required a simple ask, Swift explained: “I was like, ‘Oscar-winner Laura Dern, hello. I’ve written a script. It’s a one-scene script in which you are going to call me ‘a tired, tacky wench’ and she was like, ‘I’m down.’ “

Describing Dern as the “coolest,” Swift said directing the actress was “easier than anything I’ve ever done in my life.”

In the music movie, Swift plays “House Wench Taylor,” who is stuck cleaning the floor while having to listen to her stepsisters (portrayed by HAIM) and “stepmommy” (Dern) discuss how anyone who wins the talent competition will get keys to their own castle and a marriage proposal from the prince. Later on, after a transformed Cinderella Swift wins the talent competition, it is revealed that she “ghosted” the prince (Antonoff) but kept the castle for herself.

Swift teased that a “psychotic amount” of her signature Easter eggs are showcased throughout the movie. “We have a PDF file for the Easter eggs in this video because there are so many that we could not keep track,” she said.

“Bejeweled” marks the second song from the Midnights album to get the visual treatment following the release of “Anti-Hero,” which featured cameos from Mary Elizabeth Ellis, John Early and Mike Birbiglia.