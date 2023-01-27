Taylor Swift Dances in a “Sleepless ’70s Fever Dream” in “Lavender Haze” Music Video

Taylor Swift is living in a lavender haze.

On Friday, the music star released the newest music visual for her song “Lavender Haze,” from her latest Midnights album.

In the video, Swift dances around in a lavender dreamy world — which includes a maze of lavender, a field of flowers and large koi fish swimming behind the walls of her home — as she embraces being in love. Transgender model and artist Laith Ashley stars in the video as her love interest, who Swift has praised as being someone she “absolutely adored working with.”

In true Swift fashion, she sprinkled Easter eggs throughout, with moments giving nod to other songs from Midnights, including to “Mastermind,” “Karma” and “Maroon.” As she did in her “Bejewled” visual, Swift also seemingly continued to tease her Speak Now album with the inclusion of koi fish, which was something notable on the guitar she played with during her Speak Now shows.

When debuting the premiere of the video, Swift described the visual as one that helped “conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless ’70s fever dream.”

Following the release of her “music movies,” Swift noted “Lavender Haze” is the first of the three that she wrote in addition to directing. She previously released visuals for songs “Bejeweled” and “Anti-Hero.”

Zoë Kravitz is credited as a songwriter for “Lavender Haze.”

Amid the anticipation for the release of her tenth studio album, Swift offered details on the meanings of upcoming songs, describing “Lavender Haze” as one that took inspiration from the series Mad Men. Swift revealed that she learned of the phrase “Lavender Haze” through watching the series, which was used in the ’50s to describe being in love. “If you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful,” she said.