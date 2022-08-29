MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift Sets Records With Video of the Year Win, Announces New Album

Emcees LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj presented the video of the year award to Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast live on Sunday from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Among the other nominees for the night’s top prize were Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” (featuring Future and Young Thug), Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby,” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Brutal.”

Thanking her fans for showing love for the song, which was included on the 2012 album Red. Swift re-recorded the album and included the 10-minute version, for which she directed the music video featuring Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. It is also eligible for the 2023 Academy Award for best live action short.

“I’m just so proud of what we made and I know with ever every second of this moment that we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans,” said Swift. “I wouldn’t be able to rerecord my albums if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that.”

She continued: “I made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous, and give us this … I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you my new album comes out Oct. 21, and I will tell you more at midnight.”

Swift is the first and only artist ever to win a third video of the year trophy, previously winning in 2015 for “Bad Blood” (2015) and in 2019 for “You Need to Calm Down.” She also became the first artist to win for a video directed by herself.

She also noted in her speech the number of women nominated in the category: “I’m so heartened by the fact that, for the first time in VMAs history, four of the directors nominated in the video of the year category are women.”

She also won best longform video and best directing at Sunday’s VMAs.