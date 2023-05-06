Taylor Swift Reveals ‘Speak Now’ as Next Re-Recorded Album

Taylor Swift has revealed her next re-recorded studio album will be Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

The Grammy-winning singer initially shared the news Friday night at her first of three Eras Tour shows in her hometown of Nashville before announcing it on social media. Fans can expect to listen to the re-recorded 2010 studio album on July 7.

“My version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk,” she wrote on Twitter. “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness.”

She continued, “I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you.”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) comes after Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), both of which were released in 2021. In 2019, Swift said that she plans to re-record her first six studio albums after being unable to buy the master recordings of her back catalog of music. By re-recording them, she will be able to own the masters.

She also shared a photo on Twitter Friday night with a message that read, “I always looked at this album as my album, and the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I saw this. Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be. I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that’s ever been mine.”

Although fans initially speculated that she may release her third re-recorded album last year, Swift ended up releasing her 10th studio album, Midnights, which was record-breaking.

Swift is currently on her Eras Tour, which kicked off March 17 in Glendale, Ariz.